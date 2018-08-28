Metro Mayor’s office budget for 2019/20 approved, despite widespread criticism of past spending
PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 February 2019
Archant
Metro Mayor James Palmer’s budget was approved at a meeting of the combined authority (CAPCA), despite widespread criticism of his past over-spending.
Metro Mayor’s office budget for 2019/20 approved, despite widespread criticism of past spending. Cllr Herbert challenges Mayor Palmer
Speaking at a meeting of the CAPCA board on January 30, newly appointed chief financial officer, Noel O’Neill, said: “The draft mayor’s budget for 2019/20 is based upon the recommendation made by an independent remuneration panel.”
The mayor’s allowances for 2019/20 are: £85,000 for the mayor (his personal allowance); £25,000 for mayor’s office expenses; £52,400 for mayor’s office acommodation and £85,000 for the mayor’s office staff.
The total mayor’s budget for 2019/20 is £357,800.