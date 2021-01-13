Published: 12:24 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM January 13, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a "brave and humble" March man who was a St Wendreda's Church bellringer for many years and chairman of The National Traction Engine Trust's Road Roller Association.

Michael Charles Goakes, who died at the age of 69 on December 19, was a ringer for many years, active in the scouts and a traction engine enthusiast.

Michael's family said he was a "dearly loved husband of Linda, much-loved dad of Andrew, Catherine, Thomas and David, father-in-law of Abbie and Carly, devoted grandad of Olive, dear brother of Margaret, Rosie, Lizzie and Jane and a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many."

They added: "He was a loving, kind family man who did much for the community. We will miss him dearly."

The Ringing World BellBoard said: "Oxford TB Minor was one of Michael's favourite methods, and was rung using ABEL's Worcester Cathedral bells sound option, with the same tenor note as March (E, tenor 15-2-18)."

The committee of the Road Roller Association said: "On behalf of the membership, we send our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family and friends."

St Wendreda's Church also paid tribute to Mr Goakes: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and all the family at this time."

A private funeral will take place tomorrow (Thursday January 14).

The cortege will travel to St Wendreda's Church March via Burrowmoor Road, High Street and The Avenue between 1 and 2pm to allow friends, colleagues from work, scouting and other interests to pay their respects.

For those unable to attend the funeral, it will be livestreamed online.

The funeral will also be recorded and made available via the shutter hub after the event.

Donations in his memory will be divided between 1st March Scout Group and St Wendreda's Church PCC and may be made online or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.

