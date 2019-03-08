Advanced search

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked 'well-liked and vulnerable' Speedy

PUBLISHED: 16:54 19 August 2019

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

A Chatteris teenager who brually attacked a "well-liked and vulnerable man" that will likely never be able to live independently again, has been jailed for ten years.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, was seen walking home with the Robert Lea also known as 'Speedy', 53, late on Christmas Eve 2018 after an event at Chatteris Working Men's Club.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, was seen walking home with the Robert Lea also known as 'Speedy', 53, late on Christmas Eve 2018 after an event at Chatteris Working Men's Club.

The victim was found in Station Street, Chatteris, on Christmas morning with severe injuries.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and placed in an induced coma.

A CT scan found a fracture of his left eye, nasal bone and nose as well as considerable facial swelling.

A CT scan found a fracture of his left eye, nasal bone and nose as well as considerable facial swelling.

Cocksedge, of Treeway, pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (August 19).

Lea's sister Linda said: "He (Robert) suffers from post-traumatic amnesia and has been transferred to a specialist rehabilitation unit.

"He has to be fed soft foods and still has to be tube fed as well. He still cannot sufficiently feed himself. His speech is not back to normal yet, it is slowly improving.

"He cannot walk now, his only means of movement is in a wheelchair if someone pushes him around.

"He is undergoing very intensive physiotherapy and speech therapy. The aim is to try to improve him enough to consider independent living, but at this time we are not sure he will achieve this".

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: "A well-liked and vulnerable member of the community was brutally attacked without reason.

"I hope this sentence will go some way to making him feel safe again."

For more information on the different types of assault and their maximum penalties, visit www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Assault

