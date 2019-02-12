Advanced search

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 February 2019

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

A paedophile, who failed to tell police his girlfriend’s grand children stayed overnight at his house, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Compton, 50, breached the conditions of his prison release three times and said he knew his actions would catch up with him.

DC Rob Hutchings, who investigated, said: “Failing to comply with conditions of the sex offenders register is a criminal offence.

“Compton knew the conditions of his release and all he needed to do was inform police of his movements. He has now been punished for this failure.”

Compton was convicted in 2008 of sexual activity with a child. He received a 30-month prison sentence and was placed on the sex offenders register for a minimum of 15 years.

Following his release, Compton, of King’s Lynn, was told to notify police within three days of any change of address or if he had to reside in a house or other private place where a person under 18 was staying.

Compton breached both conditions, firstly by moving house and secondly by failing to notify police when his girlfriend’s grandchildren stayed over at the house he was staying in with her.

When he was arrested and questioned by police, Compton said he had been burying his head in the sand and knew his actions would eventually catch up with him.

Compton pleaded guilty to breaching the conditions and was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was also ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 towards prosecution costs.

