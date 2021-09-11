Published: 5:48 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM September 11, 2021

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a "vulnerable" man who has been missing for five days.

Michael Pritchard, 54, from Yaxley, is considered vulnerable and was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, at about 11am on Monday September 6.

He was described as wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and had an orange jacket with him.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police via 101 or their web-chat