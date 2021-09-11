News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Vulnerable' man missing for five days

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:48 PM September 11, 2021    Updated: 5:51 PM September 11, 2021
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Michael Pritchard, a "vulnerable" man who has been missing for five days.

Michael Pritchard, 54, from Yaxley, is considered vulnerable and was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, at about 11am on Monday September 6.

He was described as wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and had an orange jacket with him. 

Anyone who has seen Michael or who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police via 101 or their web-chat 

