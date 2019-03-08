It’s all bright on the night for March Town Football Club

March Town Foootball Club get new flood lights thanks to donations from Mick George. Picture: MICK GEORGE Archant

New flood lights are brightening up the games at March Town FC thanks to a £24,259 grant from local construction firm Mick George.

The donation has allowed an upgrade to the system at the club’s GER sports ground home so it falls in line with league and FA regulations.

The LED lamp replacements and control boxes not only offer huge energy efficiencies (36kw down to 9kw), but they also mean the club is now compliant with regulations in respect of light directed on to the pitch, where the present floodlights currently fail.

Gerry Roe, vice chairman at March Town FC, said: ‘’We’re very grateful to Mick George for their contribution.

“The funding has allowed us to enhance relations with neighbouring residents, while maintaining FA standards, both of which are of equal importance as a local community football club.’’

As well as the new floodlight, the old tin metal fencing around the ground has been replaced with modern, galvanised sheeting.

The project came to fruition following a consultation which highlighted the dangerous switch gear that formed part of the pre-existing floodlight system.

It meant the system was lighting nearby properties, causing some inconveniences, the club said.

The developments will be officially unveiled at the forthcoming fixture this weekend (16) against Haverhill Borough.

March are sitting in fifth position within the Thurlow Nunn Division One league standings, and off the pitch, the club has been making progress too.

Plans are already in the pipeline for more improvements, which include replacing the current wooden stand with a new and extended one, as well as car-park enhancements.

March Town FC hopes that the ongoing improvements will appeal beyond the men’s, ladies and youth sections already involved with the club.

They plan to broaden out to encourage schools, charity functions, walking football and other social groups to use the facilities.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive of Mick George, said: ‘’Projects such as this one are notoriously hard for local sports clubs to monetise due to the high costs associated.

“We’re glad that yet another local group has managed to utilise our community fund initiative to improve their facilities.”