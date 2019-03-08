Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It’s all bright on the night for March Town Football Club

PUBLISHED: 16:53 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 20 March 2019

March Town Foootball Club get new flood lights thanks to donations from Mick George. Picture: MICK GEORGE

March Town Foootball Club get new flood lights thanks to donations from Mick George. Picture: MICK GEORGE

Archant

New flood lights are brightening up the games at March Town FC thanks to a £24,259 grant from local construction firm Mick George.

The donation has allowed an upgrade to the system at the club’s GER sports ground home so it falls in line with league and FA regulations.

The LED lamp replacements and control boxes not only offer huge energy efficiencies (36kw down to 9kw), but they also mean the club is now compliant with regulations in respect of light directed on to the pitch, where the present floodlights currently fail.

Gerry Roe, vice chairman at March Town FC, said: ‘’We’re very grateful to Mick George for their contribution.

“The funding has allowed us to enhance relations with neighbouring residents, while maintaining FA standards, both of which are of equal importance as a local community football club.’’

As well as the new floodlight, the old tin metal fencing around the ground has been replaced with modern, galvanised sheeting.

The project came to fruition following a consultation which highlighted the dangerous switch gear that formed part of the pre-existing floodlight system.

It meant the system was lighting nearby properties, causing some inconveniences, the club said.

The developments will be officially unveiled at the forthcoming fixture this weekend (16) against Haverhill Borough.

March are sitting in fifth position within the Thurlow Nunn Division One league standings, and off the pitch, the club has been making progress too.

Plans are already in the pipeline for more improvements, which include replacing the current wooden stand with a new and extended one, as well as car-park enhancements.

March Town FC hopes that the ongoing improvements will appeal beyond the men’s, ladies and youth sections already involved with the club.

They plan to broaden out to encourage schools, charity functions, walking football and other social groups to use the facilities.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive of Mick George, said: ‘’Projects such as this one are notoriously hard for local sports clubs to monetise due to the high costs associated.

“We’re glad that yet another local group has managed to utilise our community fund initiative to improve their facilities.”

Most Read

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Shooters American Diner chef says man ‘tried to starve himself’ before gruelling ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at the March restaurant

The �Man Vs Food� challenge at Shooters American Diner, would you take it on? Picture: FACEBOOK / SHOOTERS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Most Read

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Shooters American Diner chef says man ‘tried to starve himself’ before gruelling ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at the March restaurant

The �Man Vs Food� challenge at Shooters American Diner, would you take it on? Picture: FACEBOOK / SHOOTERS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Dangerous drain lids, potholes and raised kerbs in March road three years since houses were built

A road in March is still in a “dangerous state” with raised drain lids, potholes and kerbs sticking out - three years after work on a housing development was complete. Councillors Kit Owen and Jan French are angry that work is still not complete. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

New village sign to be installed in Doddington as part of WI centenary celebrations

A new village sign will be unveiled in Doddington as part of the centenary of the Woman’s Institute. Picture: DODDINGTON WI.

It’s all bright on the night for March Town Football Club

March Town Foootball Club get new flood lights thanks to donations from Mick George. Picture: MICK GEORGE

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer

Restaurant Two Ten in March to host charity bake off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Pictured is Robert Stone, Sam Feek, Richard Venni and Robert Roe. Picture: STEPHANIE HYNDMAN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists