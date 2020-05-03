Mum to complete 200-mile charity trek after daughter, 23, is diagnosed with MS

A mum from March is gearing up to walk 200 miles in one month to raise money for an MS charity following her daughter’s shock diagnosis.

Angie Edwards has set herself the challenge to complete the charity trek throughout the month of May in aid of the MS Trust.

Her 23-year-old daughter Steph suddenly lost sight in her left eye last year and an MRI scan in hospital in August revealed she had MS.

Mrs Edwards, who has joined the ‘Miles for MS Challenge’, said: I’m dedicating this to my beautiful daughter Steph who was diagnosed with MS last year after suddenly becoming ill at work.

“She has faced many battles in the past 10 months having suffered several relapses and has had her whole world turned upside down.

“Despite this, she still comes back fighting and is finally about to start her first round of treatment.

“I am so proud of her every day and I want to give something back and show her how much she means to me.

“Please donate and give whatever you can to make a difference to all those living with MS.”

Mrs Edwards has set herself a fundraising target of £500 and after launching her online page has already raised £355.16.

Her husband and Steph’s dad, David, said: “While admitted to hospital, an MRI showed that she [Steph] has several lesions, and was diagnosed with MS.

“This has turned her world upside down and meant that all her plans and goals have had to change, in order to accommodate this illness, which has since resulted in several debilitating relapses, leaving her with permanent damage and symptoms.

“The MS trust has been vital in teaching us and our daughter about this horrible illness, what to expect and what measures she can take to make this journey easier.

“This is why my wife wants to give back, and help others in the same situation, by doing a sponsored walk in aid of this charity.

“Luckily this is still something she can do following the governments guidelines.”

The MS Trust is a charity which works to make a difference today for the more than 130,000 people living with MS in the UK.

They produce information, online and in print, and offer a telephone and email enquiry service to anyone who needs to know more about MS.

They offer a full range of support to both specialists and health professionals with an interest in MS.

To donate, visit: milesforms2020.everydayhero.com/uk/angie