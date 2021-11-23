News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Millionth Covid-19 vaccine to be delivered this week

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:58 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 4:59 PM November 23, 2021
The one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose will be delivered from vaccination centres this week

The one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose will be delivered from vaccination centres this week and will mark a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose will be delivered from vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk this week. 

The life-saving dose will be delivered from one of the large-scale vaccination clinics under Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Matthew Winn, Chief Executive of the trust, said: “I’m so incredibly proud of this achievement which is giving hope of a brighter future to thousands of people every day as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history. 

“My heartfelt thanks to everyone in our vaccination centres, NHS staff and volunteers.

"They have have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of Covid-19 head on.” 

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “For our vaccination centres to be delivering the millionth dose this week, less than 11 months since the first centre opened is incredible. 

“My thanks to each and every one of them.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’
  3. 3 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into  
  1. 4 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  2. 5 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  3. 6 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
  4. 7 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  5. 8 Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes
  6. 9 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
  7. 10 Hospital calls on volunteers to take up winter role
Covid - A Year On
NHS
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Athletic vs Worcester City NOV 20 2021

Non-League Football | Updated

Whittlesey Athletic stage dramatic upset to seal FA Vase history

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon