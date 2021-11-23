The one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose will be delivered from vaccination centres this week and will mark a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose will be delivered from vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk this week.

The life-saving dose will be delivered from one of the large-scale vaccination clinics under Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Matthew Winn, Chief Executive of the trust, said: “I’m so incredibly proud of this achievement which is giving hope of a brighter future to thousands of people every day as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

“My heartfelt thanks to everyone in our vaccination centres, NHS staff and volunteers.

"They have have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of Covid-19 head on.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “For our vaccination centres to be delivering the millionth dose this week, less than 11 months since the first centre opened is incredible.

“My thanks to each and every one of them.”