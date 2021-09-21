Published: 12:29 PM September 21, 2021

MP Steve Barclay gained a surprise compliment when he wrote on his Facebook page about his Government promotion. - Credit: Archant

MP Steve Barclay will no doubt have smiled by a post on his Facebook page describing him as “the most handsome and kindest member of the government”.

The comment came after Mr Barclay, the MP for NE Cambs, wrote for the first time about being “delighted” to be asked by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take on a new role.

His ‘fan’ club comment – from a Christopher Synnott – was one of many supportive comments congratulating him on his appointment.

Mr Barclay is now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minster for the Cabinet Office.

“This means I’ll be supporting the Prime Minister, advising on developing and implementing policy,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

The job also involves “driving forward government business with involvement in various cabinet committees and taskforces.”

He added: “Of course, none of this takes away from my role representing my constituents in North East Cambridgeshire.

“And campaigning on your behalf on issues such as healthcare and my drive to keep treatment and NHS services as close to home as possible.”

He also promised to continue supporting “local sporting teams and initiatives to improve facilities”.

Additionally, he pledged to ensure transport schemes such as Kings Dyke, Wisbech Rail and dualling the A47 maintain momentum.

Mr Barclay also promised to continue “fighting the mega incinerator plans for Wisbech, plus many more”.

He added: “I’ve worked with a great team at the Treasury during my time as Chief Secretary and I’m very much looking forward to this new challenge.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster administers the estates and rents of the Duchy of Lancaster, and is a member of the Cabinet.

After the Prime Minister, he is the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office.

Responsibilities include:

oversight of all Cabinet Office policy and appointments

oversight of constitutional policy and enhancement, defending democracy and electoral law

devolution issues and strengthening the Union

leading public services recovery from COVID-19

leading cross-government and public sector transformation and efficiency

oversight of cross-government work on veterans’ issues

oversight of Cabinet Office responsibilities on National Security and resilience, and the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, including COVID-19

supporting the coordination of the cross-government and the devolution aspects of the response to COVID-19



