MP assured health unit closed because of pandemic will eventually re-open
PUBLISHED: 13:41 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 07 November 2020
Archant
Health chiefs told MP Steve Barclay that the minor injury unit (MIU) at Doddington hospital will stay closed until further notice.
The NE Cambs MP, who led the campaign to keep the unit four years ago when it was under threat, said he had been assured the NHS fully intends to re-open it as soon as practicable.
“The chieF executive of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Commissioning Group assures me, as she did when the decision was taken, that it Is their intention to reopen Doddington,” he said.
“The delay is due to wider pressure on staff numbers during the pandemic.”
Mr Barclay said the Ely MIU has remained open throughout and it was good to see the Wisbech MIU re-open in August.
“While the safety of both staff and patients at Doddington is paramount, it is important that services are kept in Doddington,”
“I am glad the commissioning group has pledged to continue its efforts to reopen the unit as soon as practicable.”
Wisbech MIU - which is at North Cambs Hospital – re-opened on August 17, with its opening hours being 8.30am to 6pm five days a week Monday to Friday. X-ray services are available from 9am to 5pm on those days.”
