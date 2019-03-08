Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

PUBLISHED: 21:17 14 July 2019

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A man had a miraculous escape today (Sunday) after a tree crashed onto a parked car in a Fenland village.

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLANDCrushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The man had parked under the tree in Park Road, Manea, when part of it suddenly broke away and came crashing down on top of him.

Luckily the man, the only person in the car, escaped serious injuries but was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, for a check-up.

One villager said the man's family were with him at the hospital where, this afternoon, he was having precautionary X-rays.

Police and fire fighters attended the scene and the road was closed as workmen were called in to clear the fallen tree.

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLANDCrushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

A police spokesman said: "On behalf of Cambs Police I would like to thank the members of the public who rallied round to clear the large tree from the road and the car.

"We have called out a tree surgeon to assess and make the rest of the tree safe."

On the Facebook page for Manea one villager said he had visited the scene and "the huge tree is still standing; it looks like a massive part of the tree has come off the side."

Another said she felt lucky as she was with her daughter who had earlier been in the area and at one time was under the tree.

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLANDCrushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Parish councillors were also on hand to co-ordinate clearance work and to ensure follow up safety surveys.

One villager said: "The tree was soaking wet inside so with a bit of wind ripped off the branch. I watched the whole thing. I had just turned up at the park in my car and got out and heard a large cracking noise and then bang - it landed on the other car.

"The man in that car was very lucky."

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLANDCrushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Domino’s Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man’s 13.5 inch large pizza was ‘an inch short’ with hilarious response

Domino�s Pizza�s hilarious response to our story of the �inch short� pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart

‘How dare they’: March man slams take-away restaurant after his large 13.5 inch pizza arrives ‘an inch short’ at just 12.5

The pizza ordered by Conor Beart at Domino's in March which he claims to be ‘one inch short’. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook / Conor Beart

Robert Lea aka Speedy of Chatteris told ‘he will not walk freely or independently’ again after he was allegedly assaulted by teen at Christmas

Robert Lea who is known locally as Speedy (pictured) has reportedly been told he will never walk freely again following an alleged assault on Christmas Day in Chatteris last year. Picture: Archant / FILE / Google Maps

The Government is giving us cash but tell US what YOU would like done to boost town centre of March?

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Most Read

Domino’s Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man’s 13.5 inch large pizza was ‘an inch short’ with hilarious response

Domino�s Pizza�s hilarious response to our story of the �inch short� pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart

‘How dare they’: March man slams take-away restaurant after his large 13.5 inch pizza arrives ‘an inch short’ at just 12.5

The pizza ordered by Conor Beart at Domino's in March which he claims to be ‘one inch short’. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook / Conor Beart

Robert Lea aka Speedy of Chatteris told ‘he will not walk freely or independently’ again after he was allegedly assaulted by teen at Christmas

Robert Lea who is known locally as Speedy (pictured) has reportedly been told he will never walk freely again following an alleged assault on Christmas Day in Chatteris last year. Picture: Archant / FILE / Google Maps

The Government is giving us cash but tell US what YOU would like done to boost town centre of March?

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Latest from the Cambs Times

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

LETTER: Future of March must include making more of St Wendreda’s and why has so much of our conservation area been allowed to deteriorate?

St Wendreda's Church in March which The March Society is one key feature of the town not covered sufficiently in the review of our town. Picture; ARCHANT

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Wisbech burglaries good news’ says Cambridgeshire Police after man arrested following spate of burglaries in past two months

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

COLUMN: This is how we are tackling climate change locally

Lucy Frazer MP outlines the steps that are being taken locally to tackle climate change.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists