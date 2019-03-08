Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND Archant

A man had a miraculous escape today (Sunday) after a tree crashed onto a parked car in a Fenland village.

The man had parked under the tree in Park Road, Manea, when part of it suddenly broke away and came crashing down on top of him.

Luckily the man, the only person in the car, escaped serious injuries but was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, for a check-up.

One villager said the man's family were with him at the hospital where, this afternoon, he was having precautionary X-rays.

Police and fire fighters attended the scene and the road was closed as workmen were called in to clear the fallen tree.

A police spokesman said: "On behalf of Cambs Police I would like to thank the members of the public who rallied round to clear the large tree from the road and the car.

"We have called out a tree surgeon to assess and make the rest of the tree safe."

On the Facebook page for Manea one villager said he had visited the scene and "the huge tree is still standing; it looks like a massive part of the tree has come off the side."

Another said she felt lucky as she was with her daughter who had earlier been in the area and at one time was under the tree.

Parish councillors were also on hand to co-ordinate clearance work and to ensure follow up safety surveys.

One villager said: "The tree was soaking wet inside so with a bit of wind ripped off the branch. I watched the whole thing. I had just turned up at the park in my car and got out and heard a large cracking noise and then bang - it landed on the other car.

"The man in that car was very lucky."

