Have you seen this missing 18-year-old in Whittlesey?

Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A missing 18-year-old from Peterborough could be in the Whittlesey area.

Tammy-Lee Fisher was reported missing yesterday (January 30).

Fenland Police alerted the public to Tammy-Lee’s disappearance on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 299 of January 30.