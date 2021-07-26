News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Missing dog found thanks to drone footage

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:02 PM July 26, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM July 26, 2021
Buddy the dog (R) was found in a field after a drone was flew around the area to find him.

A dog that went missing after running away from its lead has been found thanks to a drone flight.

Buddy, who lives with his owner, Mark Kerridge, ran away from Jeffery Avenue in Walsoken yesterday morning (Sunday July 25).

Mark, who is currently on holiday, put a plea out on social media, asking everyone to look out for Buddy. 

Luckily, people responded and Mark found someone who was willing to help by flying a drone around in hopes of finding his dog. 

The moment when Mark's friends spotted Buddy on camera from the drone footage.

Buddy was found in the corner of a field (pictured) after Matt Pancutt, a local SAR pilot, flew the drone around the area.

Matt Pancutt, a local SAR pilot, flew the drone up around the area, eventually finding Buddy at the edge of a field.

Mark said: “My friends all responded quickly by heading to the area where Buddy had been spotted on camera by the drone footage he [Matt] had got. 

The moment when Mark's friends spotted Buddy on camera from the drone footage.

(Pictured) Eddie Revell, who caught his good friend, Mark's, dog buddy.

“A good friend of mine, Eddie Revell, caught Buddy, and he’s now back in safe hands.” 

“I’m so relieved, this dog means everything to me.” 

