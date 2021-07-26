Missing dog found thanks to drone footage
- Credit: Mark Kerridge
A dog that went missing after running away from its lead has been found thanks to a drone flight.
Buddy, who lives with his owner, Mark Kerridge, ran away from Jeffery Avenue in Walsoken yesterday morning (Sunday July 25).
Mark, who is currently on holiday, put a plea out on social media, asking everyone to look out for Buddy.
Luckily, people responded and Mark found someone who was willing to help by flying a drone around in hopes of finding his dog.
Matt Pancutt, a local SAR pilot, flew the drone up around the area, eventually finding Buddy at the edge of a field.
Mark said: “My friends all responded quickly by heading to the area where Buddy had been spotted on camera by the drone footage he [Matt] had got.
“A good friend of mine, Eddie Revell, caught Buddy, and he’s now back in safe hands.”
“I’m so relieved, this dog means everything to me.”