Published: 1:02 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM July 26, 2021

Buddy the dog (R) was found in a field after a drone was flown around the area to find him. - Credit: Mark Kerridge

A dog that went missing after running away from its lead has been found thanks to a drone flight.

Buddy, who lives with his owner, Mark Kerridge, ran away from Jeffery Avenue in Walsoken yesterday morning (Sunday July 25).

Mark, who is currently on holiday, put a plea out on social media, asking everyone to look out for Buddy.

Luckily, people responded and Mark found someone who was willing to help by flying a drone around in hopes of finding his dog.

The moment when Mark's friends spotted Buddy on camera from the drone footage. - Credit: Matt Pancutt

Buddy was found in the corner of a field (pictured) after Matt Pancutt, a local SAR pilot, flew the drone around the area in hopes of finding the dog. - Credit: Matt Pancutt

Matt Pancutt, a local SAR pilot, flew the drone up around the area, eventually finding Buddy at the edge of a field.

Mark said: “My friends all responded quickly by heading to the area where Buddy had been spotted on camera by the drone footage he [Matt] had got.

The moment of success when friend, Eddie Revell, caught Buddy. - Credit: Eddie Revell

(Pictured) Eddie Revell, who caught his good friend, Mark's, dog buddy. - Credit: Eddie Revell

“A good friend of mine, Eddie Revell, caught Buddy, and he’s now back in safe hands.”

“I’m so relieved, this dog means everything to me.”