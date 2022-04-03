Lina Petkiene has been missing since Monday, March 21. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" over a missing woman from Peterborough, who was last seen almost two-weeks ago.

Searches are being carried out in the Peterborough area, and the police have appealed for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Lina Petkiene, 42, was spotted leaving her home in Aldermans Drive at around 7.00pm on March 21, she was reported missing two days later.

Lina Petkiene was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, jeans and black trainers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

She is described as white, about 5ft 4in, with dyed red shoulder-length hair.

Lina was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Peterborough.

"Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lina’s welfare and searches are being carried out in the Peterborough area.

"She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on 21 March.

"Anyone who has seen Lina or who has information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 293 of 23 March."