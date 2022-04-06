News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:47 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 3:49 PM April 6, 2022
Police have revealed that the body found in the river Nene was missing Lina Petkiene.

Police have revealed that the body found in the river Nene was missing Lina Petkiene. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A body pulled from the River Nene was missing Peterborough woman Lina Petkiene, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed.  

Officers found the body of a woman in the river at North Bank near the junction with Northey Road on Sunday (April 3).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Formal ID has now taken place and we can confirm the body found is that of Lina Petkiene.  

Lina Petkiene was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on March 21.

Lina Petkiene was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on March 21. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Her death is still being treated as unexplained at this stage, and the investigation continues.” 

The 42-year-old was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on March 23. 

Officers became “increasingly concerned” for her welfare and began searches in the Peterborough area. 

She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on March 21. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Elvis provides light relief for drivers caught in Fenland queue
  2. 2 Foodie pair launch new mouth-watering burger joint in Fenland
  3. 3 Police name 68-year-old killed in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary’s
  1. 4 Family says prison warned Olugosi was at risk
  2. 5 Farmer queries noise, dust and boundaries at £6.5M crematorium 
  3. 6 Outwell man allegedly burgled home while resident was inside
  4. 7 Class-A dealer raced Ford Focus through Huntingdon
  5. 8 Seven teenagers in court after racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge
  6. 9 8 of the quirkiest restaurants in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman

She was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, blue jeans and black trainers. 

Cambs Live News
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

Two air ambulances attended the scene. 

Cambs Live News

B1040 crash leaves one dead near Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Three people have been hospitalised after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Three hospitalised in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Works at Guyhirn roundabout on the A47 are complete.

Highways England

Major £17m works on A47 roundabout complete in Guyhirn

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cakes sitting atop an afternoon tea stand.

Food and Drink

7 of the best budget afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon