Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene
A body pulled from the River Nene was missing Peterborough woman Lina Petkiene, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed.
Officers found the body of a woman in the river at North Bank near the junction with Northey Road on Sunday (April 3).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Formal ID has now taken place and we can confirm the body found is that of Lina Petkiene.
“Her death is still being treated as unexplained at this stage, and the investigation continues.”
The 42-year-old was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on March 23.
Officers became “increasingly concerned” for her welfare and began searches in the Peterborough area.
She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on March 21.
She was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, blue jeans and black trainers.