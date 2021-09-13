Published: 10:23 AM September 13, 2021

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Michael Pritchard, a "vulnerable" man who has been missing for five days. - Credit: POLICE

A "vulnerable" man was found alive five days after he first went missing thanks to the help of a person who called police after seeing their appeal.

Michael Pritchard, 54 and from Yaxley, was found alive in Norfolk late on Saturday after he was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, on Monday September 6.

"We're pleased to say missing Michael Pritchard, who had been missing since Monday, was found alive late last night in Norfolk," said police.

"Thank you to the person who called us after seeing our appeal."