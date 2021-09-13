News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Man missing for five days found alive thanks to public tip-off

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:23 AM September 13, 2021   
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Michael Pritchard, a "vulnerable" man who has been missing for five days.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Michael Pritchard, a "vulnerable" man who has been missing for five days. - Credit: POLICE

A "vulnerable" man was found alive five days after he first went missing thanks to the help of a person who called police after seeing their appeal.

Michael Pritchard, 54 and from Yaxley, was found alive in Norfolk late on Saturday after he was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, on Monday September 6.

"We're pleased to say missing Michael Pritchard, who had been missing since Monday, was found alive late last night in Norfolk," said police.

"Thank you to the person who called us after seeing our appeal."

You may also want to watch:

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family of Jude Dunn, 19, who was killed in a crash, described him as ‘caring, polite and kind’ 

Cambs Live

‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris

Updated

Moped riders flee scene of crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon