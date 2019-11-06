Missing 18-year-old from Peterborough was last seen arriving at King's Cross Station in London - have you seen him?

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace, 18, from Peterborough (pictured) was last seen on October 30 in London. Have you seen him? Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

A missing teenager from Cambridgeshire was last seen a week ago arriving at King's Cross Station in London.

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace has been missing from his Peterborough home since Wednesday, October 30 and his family are becoming increasingly worried.

The 18-year-old was spotted on CCTV at London King's Cross at around 1am on Wednesday after boarding a train in Peterborough.

A family friend said: "Paolo has been suffering with mental health issues and was recently sectioned for his own safety, but escaped from the facility where he was being cared for.

"He was seen on CCTV boarding a train bound for London just after midnight and was recorded arriving at Kings Cross at 1.16am on the morning of October 30.

"There have been no confirmed sightings of Paolo, who has links to both cities, since then and his family are desperate for information.

"He has no history of violence but given his condition and the length of his disappearance, he is likely not of sound mind and should not be approached.

"Any sightings should be reported to the police by ringing 999 and quoting incident 533 of October 29."