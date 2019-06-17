Advanced search

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

17 June, 2019 - 12:17
The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

A Cambridgeshire driver was left suspended in the air after their car ploughed into a lamppost in the middle of a roundabout.

The driver was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel before the crash which left their green Nissan Micra one metre above the road in Peterborough.

The incident - which has had nearly 100 shares online - has sparked a new social media hashtag from police officers in the city, #NoPhoneMakeItHome.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "These seem to be the photos that motorists of Peterborough want right now.

"To stop you using your phone at the wheel, or cause congestion at this particular roundabout, we have provided them for you. Please keep traffic moving safely. #NoPhoneMakeItHome."

One person on social media joked: "Those roundabouts eh, why don't they make them more visible. Maybe they could develop an app to alert you when approaching a roundabout."

One Twitter user said: "6/10 for parking skills."

Another added: "When I was growing up there were no mobile phones at all. Most people didn't even have a landline at home.

"We manage a whole car journey without using a phone. To all those who use their phone at the wheel just try it - you might just enjoy getting away from your phone for a bit and the roads will be safer for it.

"For those who never use their phone at the wheel - thank God for people like you who are smart and concentrate on their driving instead. I wish everyone a safe journey tomorrow."

If you are caught using a mobile phone while driving or riding, you'll get an automatic fixed penalty notice, three penalty points on your licence and a fine of £60.

If your case goes to court, you may face disqualification on top of a maximum fine of £1,000.

