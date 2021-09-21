News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Mobile upgrade work may cause TV interference

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:04 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 3:22 PM September 21, 2021
The improvement of a number of mobile networks in March will see a boost of speed, performance and coverage.

The improvement of a number of mobile networks in March will see a boost of speed, performance and coverage. The upgrades may lead to TV interference. - Credit: Archant

A number of mobile networks are being improved in March with a small chance the upgrades may lead to TV interference. 

The improvement will see a boost of speed, performance and coverage in the area but may interfere with TV services such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView. 

Signs include intermittent sound, pixelated images or loss of TV signal. 

If viewers do experience interference, free support is available from Restore TV, who ensure people can continue to enjoy TV when mobile is upgraded in their area. 

CEO of Restore TV, Ben Roome, said: “We send a TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals.” 

You may also want to watch:

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak television reception.

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. 

Any viewers who do come across an issue, can access free support here. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers  
  2. 2 Hunt is on to find stags that escaped from farm
  3. 3 Villagers team up to honour 'a real character'
  1. 4 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children  
  2. 5 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash 
  3. 6 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
  4. 7 100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  
  5. 8 ‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say builders
  6. 9 MP the “most handsome and kindest member of the government’ 
  7. 10 Bomb scare was a 'hoax' say police
Cambs Live
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Beeby in March ran his own garage in Gold Street

Obituary

Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Brian Claassen of Manea has been jailed for sexually assaulting a four year old girl and possessing

Peterborough Crown Court

‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
iMet opening

Exclusive

Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Visual of the new store Aldi proposes to erect in Whittlesey.

Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon