Published: 3:04 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM September 21, 2021

The improvement of a number of mobile networks in March will see a boost of speed, performance and coverage. The upgrades may lead to TV interference. - Credit: Archant

A number of mobile networks are being improved in March with a small chance the upgrades may lead to TV interference.

The improvement will see a boost of speed, performance and coverage in the area but may interfere with TV services such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

Signs include intermittent sound, pixelated images or loss of TV signal.

If viewers do experience interference, free support is available from Restore TV, who ensure people can continue to enjoy TV when mobile is upgraded in their area.

CEO of Restore TV, Ben Roome, said: “We send a TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals.”

You may also want to watch:

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak television reception.

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected.

Any viewers who do come across an issue, can access free support here.