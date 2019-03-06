Advanced search

Art and enjoyment at March & District Model Railway Club annual exhibition

06 March, 2019 - 11:42
From minions to masterpieces at March model railway exhibition. Dozens gathered to take part on March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER.

AdGarry Samuels

Dozens of model railway enthusiasts gathered at a March school to display their creations.

From Minions to intricate masterpieces, the annual March & District Model Railway Club exhibition took place on March 2.

This year the group returned to their original venue of Westwood Community Junior and Infant School in Maple Grove.

It allowed a much-enhanced environment for members and visitors to experience the art and enjoyment of model making.

The event featured demonstrations, memorabilia stands and refreshements.

Barry Tabor said: “A great local show, plenty of room, a great job done by all involved, not forgetting those responsible for the refreshments and cooking.

“Highlights were many a brilliant, but stand-out layouts I would like to mention were Nene Sidings and the fantastic Trinity Dock Street Bridge.

“A great setup by a small, local body of men and ladies.”

The group originally started in 2002 as a meeting in the King William pub in March.

