Model railway enthusiasts learn about March club at open day
PUBLISHED: 15:32 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 11 October 2019
A new wave of model railway enthusiasts was welcomed at an annual open day in March.
Revellers joined members of the March & District Model Railway Club at The Scout Hall on Saturday (October 5).
Demonstrations, trade stalls and three layouts were on display so that people could find out more about the club and what they do.
"It was great to see younger people come and spend their time on the digital layout which is always good to see," Keith Sharp, chair, said.
"People were very interested in the demonstrations that we put on and there were a lot of questions asked and inquiries about joining the club."
The main draw prize was donated by Hornby Hobbies.
The club holds its annual exhibition in March each year.
Keith, who has been a member for 10 years, continued: "It has always been a passion of mine so it is nice to share it with others and get younger people involved.
"We had a really successful day."