‘All were happy’ as no sign of modern slavery found at Fenland farm

Cambs cops from the Fenland Exploitation Team worked with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority at a farm near Chatters. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

No sign of modern slavery was found at a Fenland farm after police and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) paid them a visit.

The GLAA and Cambridgeshire police officers from the Fenland Exploitation Team visited the farm near Chatteris to speak to Bulgarian and Venezuelan workers.

Officers and the authority spoke with 25 workers, some of which had worked at the farm for several years, who were all happy with their conditions.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The workers, from countries ranging from Bulgaria to Venezuela, were given a presentation and leaflets in their own language on their rights in the workplace.

“All were happy with their working conditions, with some having worked at the farm for a number of years

“Concerned someone is being forced to work for little or no pay? Spotting the signs of modern slavery/labour exploitation could save a life.”

The signs to look out for, and how to report concerns, can be found on the force’s dedicated web page at: www.cambs.police.uk/modernslavery

Anyone who suspects someone is being exploited for their labour should contact the GLAA’s intelligence team on 0800 4320804 or email intelligence@gla.gov.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or report your concerns to police online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.