‘Dangerous’ man who made ‘unprovoked’ threats to stab and kill takeaway staff after night out is jailed

PUBLISHED: 12:43 12 March 2019

Mohammed Kabir Qadeer made “unprovoked” threats to stab and kill staff at a takeaway after a night out. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

A “dangerous” man who made “unprovoked” threats to stab and kill staff at a takeaway after a night out has been jailed.

Mohammed Kabir Qadeer had been out with friends in Peterborough on December 2 last year when he entered the Memozin takeaway shop and started shouting ‘I kill you’ at staff.

The 28-year-old then pulled a knife from the front of his trousers and waved it in the direction of the takeaway workers.

A member of staff tried to calm him down and escorted him outside. However, once outside the shop Qadeer launched at the worker and pointed the knife towards his chest and shouted ‘I will stab you.’

The victim jumped backwards and Qadeer put his knife away before walking off. He was later arrested by firearms officers further down the road.

Qadeer, of no fixed adress, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a knife and was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (March 7).

The judge also ordered that the knife be destroyed and Qadeer pay a £140 victim surcharge.

PC Craig Neale, investigating officer, said: “Qadeer launched an unprovoked attack on innocent people trying to do their job and earn a living.

“This incident could have been a lot worse and I’m glad we have managed to take this dangerous man, and another knife, off the streets.”

For more information about how Cambridgeshire Police are tackling knife crime visit https://bit.ly/2H96gmZ

