Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

PUBLISHED: 10:09 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 31 December 2018

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Archant

An 88 year old Wisbech woman is looking forward to joining the Queen’s garden party after she was named in the New Year’s Honours list for playing the church organ every Sunday for 75 years.

Mollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours listMollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours list

Mollie Rollins received a British Empire Medal but says she thinks there are other people who deserve the award more than she does.

Her daughter, teacher Sue Bradshaw, said: “In 2019, Mollie will have played the organ every Sunday for 75 years, often planning her holidays around Sundays so that she is always there for the Sunday service.

“She is looking forward to being presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire in the spring and a trip to Buckingham Palace to The Queen’s Garden Party in the summer.

Mollie, who has played every week since she was 14, said: “I am thrilled and I would like to thank the person that nominated me for this award although I am sure that there are people who deserve this award more than I do.”

Mollie, who used to be a village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, was born in 1930 at her grandparents’ house on Grangehill Road, Tydd St. Giles Fen.

Her parents, Frank and Jessie Troughton moved to a farm on Cross Drove where Mollie lived until she married George Rollins of Newton.

Mollie has two children, David and Susan and she now has five grandchildren and one great grand daughter.

Mollie attended the Sunday school at Tydd Fen Methodist Chapel from a young age and when she was 14 years old she was made chapel organist, having studied music throughout her school days at Coalville School, Newton.

When her Uncle Robert Louth moved to Wisbech, 21 year old Mollie and her friend, Winifred Carter, carried on running the Sunday School.

This Sunday School ran from 1951 to 1989 and saw hundreds of pupils come through it’s doors, putting on successful and popular anniversary services where pupils performed to packed audiences.

The chapel at Tydd St. Giles Fen closed its doors in 1989 due to lack of support, so Mollie and George moved to the Methodist Chapel in the village of Tydd St. Giles, where she took up playing the organ there.

Mollie has always been thoroughly involved with village life, giving her time to a variety of committees and organisations.

She still serves on the Community Centre Committee and The Brigstock and Wren Charity Committee.

She has been an active member of the Women’s Institute for more than 40 years.

Mollie also served as a parish councillor and on the now disbanded village hall committee and playing field committee.

Mollie still works alongside her husband running a small market garden, growing fruit, vegetables and flowers which has always been an interest throughout her life.

