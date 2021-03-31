£1,130 raised for charity after mum's bowel cancer diagnosis
- Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS
A March woman has raised £1,130 for charity after her mum was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during lockdown.
Molly Douglas, whose mum Amanda is currently undergoing treatment after the disease spread to her liver, cervix and uterus, is fundraising for Bowel Cancer UK by taking part in their Step up for 30 campaign.
The 28-year-old will be getting active each day throughout April to raise awareness of the disease: "I want to raise awareness and share her story and symptoms so other people can spot this earlier".
Due to the size of the growth in her mum's bowel (approximately 15cm in circumference), the family thinks she has been living with it for quite a while.
"She has just started chemo which is great as this is the first step to feeling better," Molly added.
"We are staying positive - we’ve named her growth Gertrude and my mum is the strongest woman I’ve ever met.
"I'm so proud of her for the way she’s fighting this. So this is for her, everyone else diagnosed with any stage of bowel cancer or for anyone that has lost someone to the disease."
You can donate online.
