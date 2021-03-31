News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£1,130 raised for charity after mum's bowel cancer diagnosis

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:24 PM March 31, 2021   
Molly Douglas with her mum Amanda on Molly's graduation day

Molly Douglas with her mum Amanda on Molly's graduation day - Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS

A March woman has raised £1,130 for charity after her mum was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during lockdown.

Molly Douglas as a baby with her mum Amanda

Molly Douglas as a baby with her mum Amanda - Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS

Molly Douglas, whose mum Amanda is currently undergoing treatment after the disease spread to her liver, cervix and uterus, is fundraising for Bowel Cancer UK by taking part in their Step up for 30 campaign. 

Molly and Amanda Douglas

Molly Douglas has raised £1,130 for the Bowel Cancer UK charity after her mum Amanda was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during lockdown. - Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS

The 28-year-old will be getting active each day throughout April to raise awareness of the disease: "I want to raise awareness and share her story and symptoms so other people can spot this earlier". 

Due to the size of the growth in her mum's bowel (approximately 15cm in circumference), the family thinks she has been living with it for quite a while. 

Molly and Amanda Douglas

Molly Douglas has raised £1,130 for the Bowel Cancer UK charity after her mum Amanda was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during lockdown. - Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS

"She has just started chemo which is great as this is the first step to feeling better," Molly added. 

"We are staying positive - we’ve named her growth Gertrude and my mum is the strongest woman I’ve ever met. 

Amanda Douglas

Molly Douglas has raised £1,130 for the Bowel Cancer UK charity after her mum Amanda (pictured) was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during lockdown. - Credit: MOLLY DOUGLAS

"I'm so proud of her for the way she’s fighting this. So this is for her, everyone else diagnosed with any stage of bowel cancer or for anyone that has lost someone to the disease." 

You can donate online.

Charity News
March News

