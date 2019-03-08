Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

A man who assaulted another man in Ely, causing a bleed to the victim’s brain, has been jailed for 12 months.

Christopher Ivison, 29, was visiting the city for the weekend when he pushed the 75 year old victim, who was unknown to him.

Ivison pushed the victim at around 12.30am on 8 July last year, resulting in the victim falling and hitting his head.

When officers arrived they found the victim lying unconscious in the road bleeding from the back of his head and Ivison had fled the scene.

He later returned and was arrested for GBH, and taken back to Parkside Police Station.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and diagnosed with bleeding on the brain. He spent thee weeks in a care home recovering, and his injuries have affected his hearing and speech.

Ivison, of Trimdon Avenue, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to inflicting bodily injury, without a weapon and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Neil Gibbs said: “Ivison may not have realised the true force of his assault as he was under the influence, but this is no excuse.

“His action left the victim with serious head injuries and demonstrates the dangerous consequences one push can have.”

