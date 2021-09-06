News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Moped riders flee scene of crash at busy town centre junction 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:06 PM September 6, 2021   
Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris tonight

Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris tonight - Credit: Cambs Police

Two people on a moped in Chatteris crashed with a car – and fled.  

Police say one of them wasn’t wearing a helmet “making us concerned for their welfare”. 

The crash happened at around 8.15pm tonight when the moped collided with a car at the junction of Furrowfields Road and High Street, Chatteris.  

“The riders of the moped ran off immediately after the collision down Furrowfields Road towards the park,” said a police spokesperson. 

Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris tonight

Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris tonight - Credit: Cambs Police

“One wasn't wearing a helmet making us concerned about their welfare. 

You may also want to watch:

“If anyone has any information, please send us a private message or contact 101 quoting incident ref: CC-06092021-0468.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 
  2. 2 Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
  3. 3 Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 
  1. 4 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle 
  2. 5 Volunteers give MP tour of Gault Wood
  3. 6 Hunt is on after late night village blaze
  4. 7 Drink-driver who was double the legal limit is jailed
  5. 8 Moped riders flee scene of crash at busy town centre junction 
  6. 9 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  7. 10 New house disliked by planning chiefs gets green light
Cambs Live
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington

Cambs Live | Updated

Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Crowlnad Road Eye Green

Cambs Live

Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon