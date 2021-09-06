Published: 10:06 PM September 6, 2021

Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris tonight - Credit: Cambs Police

Two people on a moped in Chatteris crashed with a car – and fled.

Police say one of them wasn’t wearing a helmet “making us concerned for their welfare”.

The crash happened at around 8.15pm tonight when the moped collided with a car at the junction of Furrowfields Road and High Street, Chatteris.

“The riders of the moped ran off immediately after the collision down Furrowfields Road towards the park,” said a police spokesperson.

“One wasn't wearing a helmet making us concerned about their welfare.

“If anyone has any information, please send us a private message or contact 101 quoting incident ref: CC-06092021-0468.”