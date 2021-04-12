More anti-Semitic graffiti appears in Ely

Published: 5:16 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM April 12, 2021

More offensive graffiti has appeared in Ely, this time in West Fen Road. - Credit: Submitted by Ely Standard reader

More offensive anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared in the city, this time along West Fen Road.

It comes as last week, police said they were working with the council to get similar offensive markings removed from an area of Broad Street.

When the above picture was posted on social media, another resident commented the same anti-Semitic graffiti was also appearing across the riverside and at bridges.

Cambridgeshire Police and East Cambridgeshire District Council have been approached for comment about this more recent incident in West Fen Road.

According to residents, it has already been reported to the authorities.