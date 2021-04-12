News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

More anti-Semitic graffiti appears in Ely

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:16 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 6:35 PM April 12, 2021
Anti-semitic graffiti on West Fen Road

More offensive graffiti has appeared in Ely, this time in West Fen Road. - Credit: Submitted by Ely Standard reader

More offensive anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared in the city, this time along West Fen Road.

It comes as last week, police said they were working with the council to get similar offensive markings removed from an area of Broad Street.

When the above picture was posted on social media, another resident commented the same anti-Semitic graffiti was also appearing across the riverside and at bridges.

Cambridgeshire Police and East Cambridgeshire District Council have been approached for comment about this more recent incident in West Fen Road.

According to residents, it has already been reported to the authorities.

You may also want to watch:

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
From Honey Bee Media BRITAINS TIGER KINGS: ON THE TRAIL WITH ROSS KEMPTuesday 30th March 2021 on

TV

Alligator-owning farmer stars in new Ross Kemp ITV documentary

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The frightened feline was saved from a deep storm drain on Dandelion Drive in Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cat saved from 15ft deep drain by firefighters in two-hour rescue

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Pot in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire

12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus