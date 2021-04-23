News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

More children offered first-choice primary school, says county council

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:40 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 4:40 PM April 23, 2021
Westwood Primary School March Cambs

Nearly 95 per cent of children across Cambridgeshire were offered a place at their first-choice primary school, a rise from last year. Pictured is Westwood Primary School in March. - Credit: Facebook/Westwood Primary School

Nearly 95 per cent of children across Cambridgeshire were offered a place at their first-choice primary school, a rise from last year. 

In 2020, 93.7pc were offered their first-choice option compared to 94.5pc this year, according to Cambridgeshire County Council. 

Ninety-nine per cent of children were awarded a place at one of their three chosen schools as opposed to 98.6pc last year, while the proportion of pupils in the county offered a place at one of their first two choices also increased. 

Compared to the rest of Cambridgeshire, Peterborough saw a small drop in those offered a place at one of their top three schools at 98.4pc this year. 

Of those, 97.7pc were given a place at one of their first two preferred schools, slightly down on 98pc the previous year. 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire County Council received 6,420 applications for primary school places this year, a drop of 400 in 2020. 

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said: “I am delighted that so many children will be attending a school of their choice this year.  

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told
  2. 2 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  3. 3 Suspected drink-driver, 41, arrested after tip-off from resident
  1. 4 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
  2. 5 Photographer amazed by praise thanks to stunning images of space
  3. 6 NHS hired conman on £320,000 five months after he was unmasked
  4. 7 Man who died in road crash is named
  5. 8 DJ, 11, branded 'an inspiration' after winning top award
  6. 9 Police thank eagle-eyed motorist for being ‘right place, right time’
  7. 10 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

“This is down to the hard work and dedication of officers who have worked over many years to ensure there are local places for local children in our schools.” 

Education News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General view of Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Crime

Man, 53, found in 'possession of knife' in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Police disciplinary hearing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Pike Textiles development agreed

Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus