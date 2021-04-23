Published: 3:40 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM April 23, 2021

Nearly 95 per cent of children across Cambridgeshire were offered a place at their first-choice primary school, a rise from last year. Pictured is Westwood Primary School in March. - Credit: Facebook/Westwood Primary School

Nearly 95 per cent of children across Cambridgeshire were offered a place at their first-choice primary school, a rise from last year.

In 2020, 93.7pc were offered their first-choice option compared to 94.5pc this year, according to Cambridgeshire County Council.

Ninety-nine per cent of children were awarded a place at one of their three chosen schools as opposed to 98.6pc last year, while the proportion of pupils in the county offered a place at one of their first two choices also increased.

Compared to the rest of Cambridgeshire, Peterborough saw a small drop in those offered a place at one of their top three schools at 98.4pc this year.

Of those, 97.7pc were given a place at one of their first two preferred schools, slightly down on 98pc the previous year.

Cambridgeshire County Council received 6,420 applications for primary school places this year, a drop of 400 in 2020.

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said: “I am delighted that so many children will be attending a school of their choice this year.

“This is down to the hard work and dedication of officers who have worked over many years to ensure there are local places for local children in our schools.”