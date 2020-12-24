Breaking

Published: 11:42 AM December 24, 2020

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about more flash flooding in Cambridgeshire on Thursday, December 24. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS

The Environment Agency is urging Cambridgeshire residents to “be prepared” for more flash flooding this Christmas Eve.

After last night’s devastating floods destroyed homes across the county, the agency is warning homeowners of a possible second wave.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about more flash flooding in Cambridgeshire on Thursday, December 24. - Credit: Environment Agency

A spokesperson said: “High levels of rainfall have been recorded at the Chatteris rain gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected. We expect flooding to affect Middle Level, including Pondersbridge, Ramsey St Marys, Benwick and Welney.

“Further light rainfall is possible over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.

Between midday yesterday and 0800 today @cambsfrs received 447 calls, 336 of which were flood related. Crews and officers attended 43 flood related incidents in Cambridgeshire. Thanks for always being there. 👏Commiserations to all those affected. — Lynda Harford (@2whit2whoo) December 24, 2020

“Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

