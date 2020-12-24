Breaking
Environment Agency urges residents to ‘be prepared’ for more flooding
- Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS
The Environment Agency is urging Cambridgeshire residents to “be prepared” for more flash flooding this Christmas Eve.
After last night’s devastating floods destroyed homes across the county, the agency is warning homeowners of a possible second wave.
A spokesperson said: “High levels of rainfall have been recorded at the Chatteris rain gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight.
“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected. We expect flooding to affect Middle Level, including Pondersbridge, Ramsey St Marys, Benwick and Welney.
“Further light rainfall is possible over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.
You may also want to watch:
“Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4
- 2 Flash flooding leaves homes underwater on Christmas Eve
- 3 Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding
- 4 What you need to know living under Tier 4 lockdown
- 5 Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story
- 6 Environment Agency urges residents to ‘be prepared’ for more flooding
- 7 What to do and who to call in the event of more flash flooding
- 8 Restaurant to move 1.6 miles from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to save Christmas
- 9 Three men to appear in court for drugs offences
- 10 Lets stop Covid in its tracks says county council