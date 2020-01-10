Advanced search

More male blood donors in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough needed, urge CCG

PUBLISHED: 12:52 11 January 2020

More men across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to donate blood as part of a New Year appeal by the NHS. Picture: SUBMITTED

More men across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to donate blood as part of a New Year appeal by the NHS. Picture: SUBMITTED

More men across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to start donating blood as part of a New Year appeal to save lives.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are supporting an NHS appeal for more younger men to donate blood after a national shortage in new male donors was revealed.

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG said: "The NHS needs to strengthen its blood donor base by getting more men to start donating blood, so they go on to become regular donors in the years to come."

In the last year, 7,771 people in the area began donating, with male donors particularly encouraged due to having higher iron levels.

Nadine Eaton, head of blood donor recruitment at NHS Blood and Transplant said: "If you can't find an appointment right away don't worry, your blood will do extraordinary things if you donate in a few weeks instead."

To become a blood donor, visit https://www.blood.co.uk.

