Chatteris woman to run marathon for cancer research

Published: 6:04 PM February 9, 2021

A Chatteris woman is training to run the Brighton Marathon this autumn in memory of three loved ones who lost their battle to cancer.

Morgana Rudd, 22, lost her great-grandmother, a family friend and a second cousin to the disease and is raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

She has already been out in all weathers working on her fitness and stamina for the event, which will be the first marathon she has ever run.

Morgana Rudd, from Chatteris, has been out in all weathers training for the Brighton Marathon. - Credit: Morgana Rudd

While she may be sporty and competed in martial arts competitions around the country, this will be the first ever running event she has ever participated in.

She said: “I already feel a bit anxious and nervous – 26 miles is a very long way.

“But I’ll be thinking of the people I’m running for and will hopefully raise my fundraising goal of £550.”

Morgana says she was very close to her great-grandmother, who died of lung cancer in 2016.

She said: “I was in my second year of A-Levels and I just completely crumbled afterwards.

“I loved and cherished my great nan dearly. I know she’d be so proud to know that I’m running a marathon for charity.”

A few years later, a man whose dog she used to walk passed away in 2019 of the same form of cancer.

Then, last year, Morgana’s second cousin battled with the disease in hospital but caught Covid and died in April.

Morgana said: “I wanted to choose a cancer charity that covers all forms of cancer – so I chose Cancer Research UK.

“We all know of someone who has been affected by the disease and I just want to help.”

Morgana Rudd, from Chatteris, is running the Brighton Marathon to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Morgana Rudd

Morgana had been signed up to participate in last year’s Brighton Marathon, but it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But she kept her place with the view of running the event this year and has restarted her training by running along the old railway line in Chatteris.

Morgana said: “I am sporty and fit, but long-distance running is very different to martial arts and this is a new challenge.

“It has also been helpful to have something to focus on during the lockdown. Sometimes the weather conditions are awful, but I still have to go outside and do my training.”

To sponsor Morgana, visit her fundraising page.