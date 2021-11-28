It lost its rating as one of the country’s most bashed bridges simply because it was closed for 16 months for repairs after a previous strike.

But Stonea is back in the running of ‘most bashed’ after another calamitous moment tonight.

Stonea bridge hit by van. - Credit: Police

Fenland police said they attended the scene “after a van tried to go under it”.

Happily, the driver was not hurt, although the van, with its roof badly dented, will need plenty of TLC before it becomes roadworthy again.

"The vehicle was recovered at the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

The road under the bridge re-opened in February after repairs and strengthening following a crash in October 2019.

That bridge strike on the Ely-Peterborough rail line was the 13th time it had been hit in 2019.

"The bash caused significant damage which meant the road underneath had to be closed to keep everyone safe,” said Network Rail

Closure of Stonea level crossing underpass to cars being is considered by Network Rail.

The company has included the closure option in a multi-million-pound scheme to enhance the railway system at Ely.