News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

'White van man' crashes into rail bridge

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:40 PM November 28, 2021
Stonea bridge hit by van

Stonea bridge hit by van - Credit: Police

It lost its rating as one of the country’s most bashed bridges simply because it was closed for 16 months for repairs after a previous strike. 

But Stonea is back in the running of ‘most bashed’ after another calamitous moment tonight.  

Stonea bridge hit by van. Recovery under way

Stonea bridge hit by van. - Credit: Police

Stonea bridge hit by van. Recovery under way

Stonea bridge hit by van. Recovery under way - Credit: Police

Fenland police said they attended the scene “after a van tried to go under it”. 

Happily, the driver was not hurt, although the van, with its roof badly dented, will need plenty of TLC before it becomes roadworthy again.  

"The vehicle was recovered at the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

Stonea bridge hit by van

Stonea bridge hit by van - Credit: Police

  

The road under the bridge re-opened in February after repairs and strengthening following a crash in October 2019.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  2. 2 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
  3. 3 Motorcyclist, 32, injured after A605 crash
  1. 4 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
  2. 5 Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
  3. 6 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
  4. 7 How do Cambridgeshire Fens' Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown?
  5. 8 Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift
  6. 9 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  7. 10 WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse

That bridge strike on the Ely-Peterborough rail line  was the 13th time it had been hit in 2019. 

"The bash caused significant damage which meant the road underneath had to be closed to keep everyone safe,” said Network Rail 

Closure of Stonea level crossing underpass to cars being is considered by Network Rail.  

The company has included the closure option in a multi-million-pound scheme to enhance the railway system at Ely. 

Cambs Live
Fenland News
Manea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Derrick and Pauline Bedford of Coates

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police have increased their patrols in Chatteris after reports of antisocial behaviour at the hands of younger people.

Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A141 Wimblington crash

Cambs Live

Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon