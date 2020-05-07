Advanced search

Renewed calls for CCTV to be installed at a March cemetery

PUBLISHED: 10:18 07 May 2020

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

Codi-Lee Chambers

A mother has renewed calls for CCTV to be installed at a cemetery in March after items from her baby’s grave were tampered with and stolen.

Recent incidents at Eastwood Cemetery in March has renewed calls for CCTV to be installed. Photo(s): HARRY RUTTERRecent incidents at Eastwood Cemetery in March has renewed calls for CCTV to be installed. Photo(s): HARRY RUTTER

Codi-Lee Chambers, and her partner Jamie Kennington, found out this week that fairy lights placed around their son’s grave at Eastwood Cemetery were no longer there.

Cuddly toys placed next to his resting place had also been moved.

She says similar incidents have happened on at least four occasions, and wants security cameras installed because many other families have also experienced issues.

Codi-Lee, who currently lives in Ramsey but is from March, said: “I can’t tell you how devastating it is to find out that gifts and decorations are being stolen or moved from your baby’s grave.

The grieving family of Elijah James Chambers place items on his grave to remember the baby they lost in November 2019. Image: SubmittedThe grieving family of Elijah James Chambers place items on his grave to remember the baby they lost in November 2019. Image: Submitted

“This has been going on now for too long and something needs to be done to stop this happening to us, and other families.”

She added: “We decorate our baby’s grave to let him know that we’re still there for him, that he’s not on his own.

“Now we have to leave the entire space empty because we can’t risk anything else happening. It looks horrible, it looks so bare.”

Elija James passed away before he was born in November last year. His identical twin brother Kasper Lee was born at just 25 weeks and survived.

The family of Elijah James Chambers now have to leave their baby's grave bare following issues at Eastwood Cemetery in March. Image: SubmittedThe family of Elijah James Chambers now have to leave their baby's grave bare following issues at Eastwood Cemetery in March. Image: Submitted

Codi-Lee explained that there’s no way the items on Elija’s grave could’ve possibly blown away because the cuddly toys didn’t move during the heavy storms earlier in the year and the lights were securely fastened.

She added: “I hope the people who are doing this to the graves never have to experience the pain of losing a child. What they’re doing is absolutely heartbreaking.”

In 2017, another March mum Jem Louise Hampson launched a petition calling on CCTV to be installed at Eastwood Cemetery after the family of a 14-year-old boy urged thieves to return a plaque stolen from his grave.

Following reports of the latest incidents, Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, was approached and asked whether the council could possibly consider installing a security camera.

While his area of responsibilities includes cemeteries, he explained matters about CCTV are dealt with by a council officer.

He said: “[You’ve been told to contact me] because I look after cemeteries, but you should talk to Phil Hughes manager of leisure at the council about this.”

Fenland District Council has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Renewed calls for CCTV to be installed at a March cemetery

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line

Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special message in support of the NHS.

Drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fen towns

Officers arrested two drivers in Wisbech (left) and March (right) on suspicion of drink driving. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Ultra-runner aims to give something back to NHS workers who saved her son’s life in 100-mile challenge

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: LAUREN BUFFINI

March Town FC chairman pays tribute to memorable season

March Town chairman Phil White paid tribute to the club and announced two club awards through social media. Here he is (right) with Dan Muzzelwhite, Southern Regional sales manager of Ischebeck Titan. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24