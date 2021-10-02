Video
Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
- Credit: Archant
A motor cyclist caught riding on the wrong side of the road, ripping up a curb, and doing wheelies was filmed on a hand-held mobile phone today.
The video footage shows the rider driving into March along the B1101 Wimblington Road – and further video later showed him in the town centre.
Throughout the drove in the rain without a seeming care in the world – or for other motorists or pedestrians.
The person who filmed him was a passenger further back in a queue that had begun to form as drivers held back because of the motor cyclist’s stunts.
The unpredictability of his riding – and disregard for other road users, - has angered many.
One person said they first became aware of his riding at the Mill Hill roundabout.
“He was doing donuts in the middle of the roundabout,” they said.
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers
- 2 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
- 3 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
- 4 Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash
- 5 Trio's 140-mile ride bids to turn BMX track dream into reality
- 6 Applause for Ralph Butcher after 50 year battle for Kings Dyke
- 7 Three boys arrested over 'disgraceful' racially aggravated crimes banned from city
- 8 Watch the moment firefighters tackle Ely riverside boat blaze
- 9 Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child
- 10 Mayor wins support for March make-over
Another said: “He is one of three I had play chicken with me the other week”.
And a third person said he was in a group earlier “tearing up and down the same stretch but were going the other way”.
Policing Fenland have had a culprit suggested to him by those on the Facebook group March Free Discussion where the video was first shared.
One woman said: “Nice of him to cause me to slam my brakes on by The Griffin, March, with my new born in the back”.
There was no discernible number plate on the motor cycle.