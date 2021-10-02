Video

Published: 6:07 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 6:58 PM October 2, 2021

Footage shows the rider driving into March along the B1101 Wimblington Road - Credit: Archant

A motor cyclist caught riding on the wrong side of the road, ripping up a curb, and doing wheelies was filmed on a hand-held mobile phone today.

The video footage shows the rider driving into March along the B1101 Wimblington Road – and further video later showed him in the town centre.

Throughout the drove in the rain without a seeming care in the world – or for other motorists or pedestrians.

The person who filmed him was a passenger further back in a queue that had begun to form as drivers held back because of the motor cyclist’s stunts.

The unpredictability of his riding – and disregard for other road users, - has angered many.

One person said they first became aware of his riding at the Mill Hill roundabout.

“He was doing donuts in the middle of the roundabout,” they said.

Another said: “He is one of three I had play chicken with me the other week”.

And a third person said he was in a group earlier “tearing up and down the same stretch but were going the other way”.

Policing Fenland have had a culprit suggested to him by those on the Facebook group March Free Discussion where the video was first shared.

One woman said: “Nice of him to cause me to slam my brakes on by The Griffin, March, with my new born in the back”.

There was no discernible number plate on the motor cycle.