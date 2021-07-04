Published: 6:18 PM July 4, 2021

The spillage happened on Friday at the junction of Regent Avenue and Hereward Street in March - Credit: S.Stockbridge

At least one casualty – a young motorcyclist who came off and broke his collar bone – was reported after diesel oil from a broken-down van oozed across a busy junction.

The spillage happened on Friday at the junction of Regent Avenue and Hereward Street in March.

Our reader who took the photo says the “unfortunate guy had a mechanical failure on this van that oozed the fluid out”.

He said the driver rang the council and the police to report it “but he told to simply cover it with sand because no-one could come out until Monday”.

The photo was shared to a local Facebook group with the warning ‘traffic alert, slow down, major skid hazard”.

It prompted a reply from one member of the group who said his son came off his motorbike at the junction and was taken to hospital with a broken collar bone.

His son now will be out of action from both work or riding his motor cycle for some weeks.



