Breaking
Motor cyclist killed in March crash
Published: 12:16 AM July 18, 2021
- Credit: John Elworthy
A motor cyclist was killed in a crash in March last night (Saturday).
The victim is a man in his 30s but his identity will not be released until next of kin have been fully informed.
Few details of the crash have been released but it happened in Estover Road and large numbers of emergency vehicles attended.
The crash is thought to have happened at around 7pm.
Police made inquiries in the area and the road was closed to enable recovery and examination to take place.
More information is expected to be released later today (Sunday).
