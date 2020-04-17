Motorbike being driven without insurance seized in Chatteris

Officers seized a motorbike being driven without insurance outside Spice Lounge in Chatteris. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A motorbike which was being driven without insurance was seized by police last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers spotted the vehicle outside the Spice Lounge restaurant on High Street, Chatteris just before 10.45pm yesterday (Thursday, April 16), and the rider has since been reported.

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “At 22:44 hours, officers had cause to stop this motorbike on High Street, Chatteris.

“The rider was found not to have any insurance. We seized their bike and the rider was reported.”

Driving without insurance could end up in a maximum £300 fine and six penalty points on a driver’s licence.

In some instances, a driver could land an unlimited fine or even be disqualified from driving if the case was to go to court.

Police officers also have the power to seize and destroy the vehicle that has been driven without insurance.

You may also want to watch: