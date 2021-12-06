Arsonists set fire to a motorbike on Alexandra Road, Wisbech, at 6.51pm on Saturday November 4. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Arsonists set fire to a motorbike in Wisbech at the weekend.

Firefighters from the town arrived to the blaze on Alexandra Road at 6.51pm on Saturday (November 4).

They found a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The crew returned to their station by 7.50pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police.

