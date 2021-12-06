News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Motorbike set on fire in arson attack

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:34 PM December 6, 2021
Arsonists set fire to a motorbike on Alexandra Road, Wisbech, at 6.51pm on Saturday November 4.

Arsonists set fire to a motorbike on Alexandra Road, Wisbech, at 6.51pm on Saturday November 4. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Arsonists set fire to a motorbike in Wisbech at the weekend.

Firefighters from the town arrived to the blaze on Alexandra Road at 6.51pm on Saturday (November 4). 

They found a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The crew returned to their station by 7.50pm. 

The cause of the fire was deliberate. 

Anyone with information should contact police.

Visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

