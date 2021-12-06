Motorbike set on fire in arson attack
Published: 4:34 PM December 6, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Arsonists set fire to a motorbike in Wisbech at the weekend.
Firefighters from the town arrived to the blaze on Alexandra Road at 6.51pm on Saturday (November 4).
They found a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel.
The crew returned to their station by 7.50pm.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
