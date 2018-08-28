Advanced search

Motorcyclist dies following crash at Stradsett

PUBLISHED: 15:53 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 31 January 2019

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash near to the Foldgate Inn at Stradsett, at the A134 and A1122 junction. Picture: Google Maps / Streetview

A motorcyclist involved in a crash at Stradsett this morning has died.

Emergency services were called at 7.30am following reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a Ford Transit van near to The Foldgate Inn at the A134 and A1122 junction.

Police have confirmed that the motorcyclist, a man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The road was closed for five hours, reopening at around midday after all initial enquiries were completed.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains in custody.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the accident, particularly anyone who saw the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash camera footage.

Witnesses should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 quoting incident reference 54 of 31 January or email HowlettP@norfolk.police.uk

