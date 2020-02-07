Advanced search

Man dies after four-vehicle collision on A16

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 07 February 2020

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

A man died and another driver was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision near Peterborough today (February 7).

The collision on the A16 at Newborough involving a Honda motorcycle, Peugeot Boxer, Vauxhall Insignia and a Fiat Punto, was reported to police at 5.58am.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

A third driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

The road will remain closed to allow an investigation to take place. The motorcyclist has not been named.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 65 of the 7 February. Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

