Cambridgeshire Police said a motorcyclist was injured after a crash on the A605 at King's Dyke in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after a crash on the A605 today (Friday).

The male motorcyclist, 32, was treated by paramedics at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey after police had closed off the road to motorists.

The road has since been reopened.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The motorbike was being ridden by a man who received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The road has now reopened in both directions.”

Police were called just after 7.45am to a report of a collision on the A605, and had advised motorists to avoid the area.