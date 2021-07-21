News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man killed in Estover Road motorbike crash named by police

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:03 PM July 21, 2021
John Smalley, 31 of Creek Fen, March, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Estover Road, March.

John Smalley, 31 of Creek Fen, March, died on July 17 after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Estover Road, March. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A man who died after the motorbike he was riding crashed in March has been named.

John Smalley, 31 of Creek Fen, March, was riding a blue Honda CBR in Estover Road when it left the road at just before 7pm on Saturday (July 17).

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing and Sgt Ian Leeson, from the road policing unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw this collision or has any dashcam footage to come forward. 

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the blue Honda CBR being ridden in the area prior to the collision.” 

Please call 101 quoting incident 474 of July 17.

