Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash

John Elworthy

Published: 12:34 PM September 23, 2021   
Police have re-opened the A141 in March following a fatal crash earlier.

A man has died following a crash on the A141 March by-pass this morning. 

The man was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike, which collided with a van at about 3am. 
 
A cow was also reported to be involved and was put down at the scene. 
 
The road was closed to allow investigations and the road to be cleared but it has since been reopened. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

