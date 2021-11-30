A total of 699 drink and drug related arrests have been made in Cambridgeshire so far this year, with 792 in 2020. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A total of 699 drink and drug driving related arrests have been made in Cambridgeshire so far this year, with the last month of 2021 still to go.

Police are now warning motorists of the risks of driving under the influence this festive season as they prepare to start their month-long drink and drug driving campaign.

The force warns that driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs ‘could destroy lives forever’.

At the moment, this year’s arrest statistics are lower than last year’s when there was a total of 792 arrests.

PC Jon Morris, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s casualty reduction officer, said: “While this year’s arrests are lower at the moment, we will not be complacent and do all we can to highlight the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“If drivers do so, not only do they risk their own lives but the lives of others.”

Last year, drug driver Luke Norton killed two “utterly devoted parents” after taking cocaine and falling asleep at the wheel.

Also in 2020, drug driver Kathryn Watkins collided head-on with a van and then fled, leaving her friend to die in the back seat.

“The global pandemic changed many people’s Christmas celebrations in 2020 and we understand some people will want to make the most of the festivities this year,” said PC Morris.

“The law remains the same though and if people are caught driving under the influence, they will be prosecuted.”

Officers will be enforcing their campaign from tomorrow (December 1) while on patrol and will be carrying out roadside checks across the county.

In addition, five police operations will take place in December focusing on the morning after.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner, said: “As a former police officer, I’ve dealt with far too many serious injury and fatal incidents on our roads.

“This year I spoke at length to a mother whose daughter was tragically killed by a drink-driver.

“Having to deliver that painful message to loved ones was always, for me, the hardest job in policing.

PC Morris added: “Whether you stay at home or go out to celebrate Christmas this year, before you get behind the wheel, please think – is it really worth the risk?”