Having lost 11 stone between them, Slimming World consultants Aimėe Louise and Anna Foster raised £900 for charity by climbing eight miles up Mount Snowdon. - Credit: ANNA FOSTER

A pair of slimmers who lost 11 stone between them have raised £900 for charity by climbing eight miles up Mount Snowdon.

Slimming World consultants Aimėe Louise and Anna Foster signed up to climb the 3,560 foot mountain for Children’s with Cancer UK when they saw the challenge on Instagram.

On Saturday July 17, they joined a group of other people that had lost weight to take on the challenge.

They have so far raised £900 towards the £20,000 that has been raised by the group.

Slimming World consultant Aimėe Louise raised money for charity by climbing eight miles up Mount Snowdon. - Credit: ANNA FOSTER

Anna, who runs the Eastrea Centre group on a Monday and describes herself as a naturally lazy person, said: "It’s something I’ve seen advertised and have loved the idea of.

"But I never thought I would actually get to a point in my life where I would do it.

"By signing up for charity I had made that commitment to not back out."

After speaking with her family, they all decided they wanted to take part.

Slimming World consultant Anna Foster raised money for charity by climbing eight miles up Mount Snowdon. - Credit: ANNA FOSTER

So, with Anna's husband Stuart and her sons Ben (13) and Ollie (10), they started at 7am and made their way.

"We did it in six-and-a-half-hours and we loved it," she added.

"Before looing weight, there was no chance I would have been able to do it.

"It was so hard, but one of the best experiences of our lives!”

Aime, who runs the Tuesday evening group at Walton and Wednesday at Copeland, said:“I knew going into the climb this would be tough but raising money for such an incredible cause I knew I could do it.

Slimming World consultant Aimėe Louise raised money for charity by climbing eight miles up Mount Snowdon. She is pictured last year after her weight loss. - Credit: AIMEE LOUISE

"The support from my partner Ryan and the people passing by us was incredible it is such an amazing charity.

"The climb was tough and incredibly hot but, as a team, we powered on through.

"For me, it was also proving to myself just how far I had come on my journey," she added, having lost seven and a half stone.

"Before, walking up the stairs was a struggle for me. So this has proved I can truly do anything after losing weight."