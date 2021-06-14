Published: 11:06 AM June 14, 2021

MP Steve Barclay is backing a campaign to rebuild the QEH. Protestors have lobbied for urgent improvements. - Credit: Archant

MP Steve Barclay has thrown his weight behind the campaign to rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn.

“My son was born at the QEH so I know from personal experience how important it is to many families in the constituency and beyond,” he said.

“The hospital is 40 years old and there comes a time when repeated short term fixes become more costly and less patient friendly than starting afresh.

“I will work with colleagues to support their campaign to see the QEH on the list for funding.”

The NE Cambs MP said: “Many of my constituents will have paid a visit to the hospital at one time or another.

“Recent visitors will have seen that the roof is currently supported by almost 200 metal poles.

Mr Barclay said that he had always been “a fierce advocate” for health being delivered as a close to home as possible.

And in particular this was essential for “low risk, high volume, routine services.

“However, it’s also important that we have fit-for-purpose major hospitals to deal with complex needs and procedures.

“Therefore, I want to throw my weight behind the campaign to rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.”

Save QEH campaigner Jo Rust revealed that “it’s not just a few posts that they’re putting up in the hospital.

“In some of the wards the whole ceilings are being held up”.

She said that “one bay has so much wood holding the ceiling up it has started to block the lights.

“Staff and patients know this is beyond belief and that something needs done immediately.

“It’s been left too late and it's close to collapse.”

She added: “If something is not done soon it’ll be on every news channel, but for the wrong reasons.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that he is looking “very closely” at improvement plans for the QEH

He told the BBC "We have the same problem at the West Suffolk Hospital and at King's Lynn, which is a particular type of building back in the 60s and 70s, which is now coming to the end of its life.

"We're committed to replacing the hospital in West Suffolk, and there are challenges at the hospital in King's Lynn, I know that.”



