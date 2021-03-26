Published: 3:45 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM March 26, 2021

MP Steve Barclay met the Chatteris in Bloom team ahead of the 2021 RHS Britain in Bloom competition. Left to right: Nick Kirk, Steve Barclay, Tina Prior. - Credit: Ian Carter

MP Steve Barclay got his hands dirty as he met the green-fingered team behind Chatteris in Boom ahead of the acclaimed Britain in Bloom competition.

The Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire met chair Tina Prior and garden co-ordinator Nick Kirk to install ‘bug boxes’ to help wildlife.

Mr Barclay said: “Across the constituency it is clear that lockdown has inspired some seriously green fingers.

“Spring is only just rearing its head but you can see the efforts that people have been making with their gardens while they’ve been at home.

“For the volunteers and committee of the Chatteris in Bloom team, this isn’t confined to their own gardens but spreads throughout the town.

“Chatteris has been selected to take part in the 2021 RHS Britain in Bloom competition, representing the Anglia region – fantastic recognition of the team’s hard work over a number of years.

“I visited to meet chairman Tina Prior and see what they were planning to win over the judges, who will be looking at how the team brings the community together.

“There are several projects including work at Wenny roundabout, which is already well underway, and a June art trail of plant pot sculptures.

“We also talked about the importance of bees and insects for biodiversity and while there I helped install a couple of bug boxes.

“Well done to Tina, garden co-ordinator Nick Kirk and all the volunteers. I’m sure the judges will be as inspired as I was.”

Chatteris in Bloom volunteers are back at work, a spokesperson said: "Street Pride / Litter Picks are returning!

"With the 'rule of six' expected to come into force on March 29 we finally stand a chance of allowing our regular volunteers to meet and receive resupplies ahead of a litter pick.

"So, the plan is to meet as usual on the first Saturday in April at the Church Lane car park at 10.00 and branch off for the normal 2-hr litter picks.

"If more than six people attend, please forgive me for having to separate the parties to stay legal!

"In the event that the UK Government announces a change affecting this, we will try to provide an update as usual."