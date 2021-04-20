News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP praises 'fantastic' vaccine team after having Covid-19 jab

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:11 AM April 20, 2021   
Steve Barclay having his Covid-19 vaccine

Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, having the Covid-19 jab at Doddington Vaccination Centre. - Credit: IAN CARTER

The MP for North East Cambridgeshire has praised the “fantastic” team at Doddington Vaccination Centre, who are searching for more volunteers.

MP Steve Barclay, who is a member of the national vaccine taskforce, had his coronavirus vaccine jab on Saturday at Doddington Hospital. 

He said: “I would like to say a huge thanks to the fantastic health team at Doddington as well as all the other vaccination teams across North East Cambridgeshire involved with the successful vaccine rollout. 

“Having been a member of the national vaccine taskforce, it was great to join so many people locally on Saturday to receive my own jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.” 

He added that “Doddington alone has now vaccinated approximately 30,000 people, which is a huge tribute to Dr Simon Hambling and all his team. Thank you to everyone involved.”

The team is also looking for volunteers to support the clinic. 

The shifts are four hours long and require being stood up for most of that time. Weekdays are particularly needed.

"We have AMAZING volunteers but many are returning to their 'normal' responsibilities," said the team.

"We are so very grateful for the time they have given."

Email catherine.carman@nhs.net if you are interested in volunteering. 

