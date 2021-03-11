Video

Published: 3:43 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM March 11, 2021

MP Steve Barclay has launched the sixth annual Read to Succeed Campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

MP Steve Barclays says it’s been “great” to launch the sixth annual ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign to get more local schoolchildren reading.

After launching the scheme in 2016, the north east Cambridgeshire MP has seen success and support from charity groups, local businesses and even the Bishop of Ely.

“Thanks to all the local councillors for their support, alongside the Bishop of Ely, charity groups and so many local businesses,” said Mr Barclay today (March 11).

Throughout the coming weeks and months Mr Barclay will be working with partners to improve literacy during the summer holidays.

The Read to Succeed campaign seeks to raise donations of new books from residents across North East Cambridgeshire.

It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book, which in turn links to a host of programmes being run by local libraries during the school holiday.

At its launch, the MP wrote that “author, Journalist and Philosopher born in Fenland, William Godwin once said, ‘He that loves reading has everything within his reach’ and for me this rings true.

“Reading regularly and for fun can open up new worlds, new ideas and new possibilities for children.”

He said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school. Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read six books of their choice throughout the school summer holiday and once completed, children will receive a certificate at an awards ceremony.

He is again asking all businesses, community groups and individuals in North East Cambridgeshire to donate books from the recommended list book list.

All books cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading.

Mr Barclay added: “Donate now! Pick your favourite books, purchase them online and enter my constituency office as the delivery address.”

To donate, visit: www.waterstones.com/booklist/280099/constance-anker-my-wish-list